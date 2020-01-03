Oil rises after Iranian general killed in US air strike

Tensions rise in Middle East

By a Daily Business reporter |

Donald Trump ordered air strike

Oil prices were up nearly $3 after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East.

The air strike on Friday at Baghdad airport, authorised by President Trump, also claimed the life of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge.

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery and the global benchmark Brent crude for March delivery each surged immediately following the news.

This takes them near crude’s highest prices since mid-September, following a missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

US stock market futures also took a hit, with the main indices all falling, indicating likely losses in Friday’s trading session.

At 8.15am the FTSE 100 was down 26 points at 7578.

