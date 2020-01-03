Main Menu

Tensions rise in Middle East

Oil rises after Iranian general killed in US air strike

By a Daily Business reporter | January 3, 2020
Donald Trump

Donald Trump ordered air strike

Oil prices were up nearly $3 after the United States killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force and architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East.

The air strike on Friday at Baghdad airport, authorised by President Trump, also claimed the life of Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an adviser to Soleimani.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed harsh revenge.

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery  and the global benchmark Brent crude for March delivery each surged immediately following the news.

This takes them near crude’s highest prices since mid-September, following a missile attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

US stock market futures also took a hit, with the main indices  all falling, indicating likely losses in Friday’s trading session.

At 8.15am the FTSE 100 was down 26 points at 7578.

more follows

News, Economy & Markets, Markets, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Engineer working on power lines

Energy firms ordered to pay out £10.5m for power cut

Outages hit homes and commuters Three energy companies have been ordered to pay £10.5 millionRead More

Aldi

Aldi and Lidl pledge more stores despite local concerns

Expansion: both chains plan new stores Budget supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl will continue toRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.