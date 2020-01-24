North east can become new ‘energy transition zone’

Oil tycoon's target

Renewables are driving the energy sector in the north

The north east of Scotland can be a focus of the country’s ambitions to achieve net zero emissions, according to businessman Sir Ian Wood.

Oil tycoon Sir Ian says it has been the centre of the UK’s energy industry and can now lead the transition into sustainable forms of power.

Economic development agency Opportunity North East (One), which is chaired by Sir Ian, said the region’s energy expertise needed to be harnessed through developments such as offshore wind and carbon capture.

The Scottish government wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045, five years ahead of the UK as a whole.

Opportunity North East said it will work with partners including Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Harbour Board to create an energy transition zone (ETZ).

Sir Ian said: “Urgent action supported by large scale investment is required if we’re to meet Scottish and UK government net zero targets by 2045 and 2050.

“Our region has made an invaluable contribution to the UK’s energy requirements over the last 50 years and we can now add to this with a significant contribution to the net zero objective.”

He added: “There is a huge opportunity through the rapid transfer of oil and gas experience, assets and skills to accelerate the delivery of low carbon solutions as well as more carbon efficient oil and gas production.”

Scotland’s Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “The oil and gas industry has a key role to play in a sustainable, secure and inclusive energy transition.

“Initiatives like the ETZ could play a pivotal role in making that transition possible.

“The ETZ will help support new jobs, develop and diversify markets for the supply chain.”