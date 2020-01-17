Main Menu

Nish takes up new board roles at HSBC

By a Daily Business reporter | January 17, 2020
David Nish

Former Standard Life chief executive David Nish has been appointed to two new roles at HSBC.

Mr Nish, who has been a director of the bank since 2016, will succeed Sir Jonathan Symonds as senior independent director and chairman of the group audit committee.

HSBC’s group chairman, Mark Tucker, said Mr Nish’s “extensive board experience in financial services, corporate governance and financial reporting place him extremely well to assume these roles.”

Before joining Standard Life, Mr Nish was finance director at ScottishPower.

