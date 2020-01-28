Main Menu

Nicholas Parsons, host of BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute, has died aged 96 after a short illness, his agent says

| January 28, 2020

He has hosted more than 900 episodes of the show, in which guests must speak for 60 seconds without hesitation, repetition or deviation.

Parsons defied his ageing years to continue working and missed a recording for the first time in April last year because of flu, prompting speculation about his health, and then another in August due to a back problem.

He was also a regular performer at the Edinburgh Fringe, appearing last August for the 17th consecutive season

Uncategorized No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Michael Field of Workflo Solutions

Interview: Michael Field, IT outsourcing specialist

Michael Field says he doesn’t believe in standing still, regarding it as the enemy ofRead More

Glasgow march

Johnson needs a quick answer to the Scottish question

Unionists cannot win their argument through policies that appear threatening and even colonial, writes TERRY MURDEN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.