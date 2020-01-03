Main Menu

High street lift

Next enjoys Christmas trading lift as shop prices fall

By our Markets reporter | January 3, 2020
Next Straiton

Next enjoyed a rise in sales

Fashion and home furnishings chain Next has reported better than expected Christmas trading with full price sales in the period 1.1% (£9m) better than its internal forecast. 

It said the sales performance was helped by a much colder November than last year and improved stock availability in its stores and online.

Year to date sales are up 3.9% and the firm has raised its full year profit guidance by £2m (0.6%) to £727m.

Next’s update came as the retail sector said shop prices fell by 0.4% in December compared to a 0.5% decrease in November. This is below the 12-month average of 0% and in line with the 6-month average price decrease of 0.4%.  

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium: “Shop Prices continued to fall in December as receding inflationary pressures, weak consumer demand and intense competition combined to keep price increases at bay. 2019 has been a particularly challenging year, with historically weak sales growth. 

more follows

Consumer & Retail, Results & Updates No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Aldi

Aldi and Lidl pledge more stores despite local concerns

Expansion: both chains plan new stores Budget supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl will continue toRead More

RBS fingerprint card

More fraudsters tempted to cash in on Christmas

Card use is rising (pic: Terry Murden) Royal Bank of Scotland said it has processedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.