Next enjoys Christmas trading lift as shop prices fall

High street lift

By our Markets reporter |

Next enjoyed a rise in sales

Fashion and home furnishings chain Next has reported better than expected Christmas trading with full price sales in the period 1.1% (£9m) better than its internal forecast.

It said the sales performance was helped by a much colder November than last year and improved stock availability in its stores and online.

Year to date sales are up 3.9% and the firm has raised its full year profit guidance by £2m (0.6%) to £727m.

Next’s update came as the retail sector said shop prices fell by 0.4% in December compared to a 0.5% decrease in November. This is below the 12-month average of 0% and in line with the 6-month average price decrease of 0.4%.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium: “Shop Prices continued to fall in December as receding inflationary pressures, weak consumer demand and intense competition combined to keep price increases at bay. 2019 has been a particularly challenging year, with historically weak sales growth.

…more follows