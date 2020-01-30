New store signings for Edinburgh St James

Retailers move in

How it will look: hoardings give an impression of the new entrance (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh St James has announced a number of retail signings ahead of its October launch, with at least one brand new to Scotland.

H&M, Russell & Bromley, JD Sports, Breitling, Omega, Pandora and Goldsmiths are among those agreeing leases.

Mango is to open a 5,000 sq ft store, to stock its full ranges for women’s, men’s and childrenswear, its second store in Scotland.

& Other Stories, part of the H&M group, will open its first store in Scotland.

Russell & Bromley is to open a 2,500 sq ft unit in a central position on level three.

JD Sports has signed for an 11,000 sq ft store, a significant increase on its existing presence in the city.

The new 27,000 sq ft H&M store will be across two floors. Three food and drink groups, Five Guys, @Pizza and Yo! are also set to open.

Chris Pyne, leasing director at Edinburgh St James, commented: “These latest signings underline our vision for Edinburgh St James, which is to bring greater choice to both the residents of and visitors to Edinburgh.

“Our vision is to secure brands new to the city and Scotland, and significantly larger stores showcasing the most comprehensive product ranges available, within the very best of retail design and innovation.”

Andrew Bromley, Russell & Bromley CEO, added: “Edinburgh St James represents the future of retail in Edinburgh, combining a unique blend of experiences with the character and appeal of one of the leading cities in Europe.

“We are delighted to have secured this space for a new Russell & Bromley store in Scotland in this exciting and highly relevant development.”

The new brands join Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius and Next at the £1 billion precinct.

P-THREE, CWM and Culverwell are the retail leasing agents for Edinburgh St James. Culverwell and Bruce Gillingham Pollard are the leisure letting agents.