New bus order is just the ticket for Alexander Dennis

600 electric vehicles for Ireland

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Strategy: Alexander Dennis

Larbert-based bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis has signed a framework agreement with the Republic of Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) for the delivery of up to 600 Enviro400ER double deck hybrid buses.

The single supplier framework contract will run for up to five years, with the first 100 66-seat buses due for delivery in autumn 2020.

The 11m-long buses are capable of running in zero emission mode for at least 2.5km. They will utilise the BAE Systems Series-ER hybrid system with a 32kWh next-generation lithium-ion battery energy storage system that can be charged externally via a plug-in connection, meeting the requirements of the European Union’s Clean Vehicles Directive.

In addition to its continuous zero tailpipe emissions range, the Enviro400ER switches off its diesel engine at low speeds during approach to and departure from stops and when stationary.

Alexander Dennis chief executive Colin Robertson said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Ireland’s National Transport Authority for the supply of up to 600 clean buses.

“This order confirms our strategy of leading the market with the widest range of low and zero emission buses, enabling us to offer the right vehicle for each requirement.”

The framework agreement provides the opportunity to adjust the specifications of further vehicles to suit other operating requirements.

Alexander Dennis Limited is a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc, one of the world’s largest independent global bus manufacturers, supporting over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the globe.