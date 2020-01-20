New board members for training group Re:markable

Careers

Charles Quinn, Bonnie Clarke, David Hicks, Gillian Frame, Simon Lidington, Russell Dalgliesh

Training and management company Re:markable has appointed a number of non-executive directors to its board.

The organisation delivers the Investors in People accreditation.

The new board members are: Denise Kerins, head of business response at Scottish Enterprise; Simon Lidington, entrepreneur and change agent; Ron Robson, business finance expert; Gillian Frame ,expert in leadership development; Russell Dalgleish, leadership and strategy expert; and David Hicks, leadership expert and entrepreneur.

Charles Quinn, chairman at Remarkable, said: “They join us at a hugely exciting time for the organisation as we are diversifying our portfolio and extending the reach of our brand across the UK.”

Bonnie Clarke, CEO, added: “In addition, I would like to thank those board members who are stepping down for their service over the last few years – Charles Thompson from ORE Catapult, Alana Durnin from Oak Tree Housing and Linda Hanna from Scottish Enterprise.

“We have been through unprecedented change at Re:markable and have been very grateful for their commitment and strategic thinking. We wish them all the very best”.

The new board members join Maria Bradshaw from Scottish Enterprise and Karen Moncrieff from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.