Munro ponders further action after winning dismissal claim

Travel boss traumatised

Bill Munro: humiliated

Barrhead Travel founder Bill Munro says further legal action may follow after a tribunal ruled he was unfairly dismissed following its takeover.

Mr Munro left the business in November, 2018, just nine months after selling to US firm Travel Leaders Group.

The 75-year-old, who initially stayed on as chairman after the buyout, pursued an action amid claims his dismissal process was a “sham”.

His position was made redundant a month after he was offered a 25-hours-a-month contract to carry out “special projects” with no continuity of service.

The tribunal found in his favour, though no compensation was awarded, nor was there an order for reinstatement.

Following the tribunal’s determination, Mr Munro said: “This has been a harrowing, emotional and stressful time.

“I worked hard for decades to build my company and reputation. Is it any wonder I came close to tears as I gave evidence? The treatment to which I was subjected was dreadful and I felt humiliated.

“It has been a traumatic episode at a time when I should be enjoying the rewards of my working life.

“But the outcome has made it worthwhile and I am grateful to the tribunal, to my solicitor, Stephen Miller, and my many friends and ex colleagues for their support.

“This was never about the money – it was about much more than that … my reputation and my standing in the industry.

“I also feel for the staff who were with me over many years, some of whom have left their jobs and I feel a sense of responsibility.

“Richard Branson told me that if you’re in business just to create money you won’t – there must be other reasons. He is absolutely correct.

“I shall take some time to reflect as I consider the challenges which lie ahead. Despite my years, I remain young in mind and spirit.

“And much more remains to be said and done. It may be the case that there will be further legal action in the future.”