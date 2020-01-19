Ministers to unveil plans for zero carbon economy

Key reports due

Derek Mackay: ‘our focus on investing in a green economy is working’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish government ministers will this week reveal how future spending plans on transport, buildings, heat and technology will be underpinned by a commitment to a low carbon economy.

A series of measures and reports will be announced, starting with publication on Monday of the Infrastructure Commission for Scotland’s initial findings.

On Tuesday the Government will push ahead with establishing the Scottish National Investment Bank, whose primary mission will be supporting the transition to net zero emissions.

An Economic Action Plan will set out action to help boost the economy and prioritise a low carbon economy.

On Wednesday First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will outline how Scotland transitions towards environmental sustainability “without leaving people and places behind” in a keynote speech to a wellbeing conference in Edinburgh.

Ahead of delivering the Scottish Budget on 6 February, Economy Secretary Derek Mackay said: “The transition to a net zero economy plays a key role in everything we are doing in Scotland to help our economy grow and flourish.

“As we look ahead to the Scottish budget, we are taking a number of measures to ensure that this focus is embedded in all that we do and will help to boost economic growth.

“All of this activity demonstrates that our focus on investing in a green economy is working, and I look forward to moving this agenda further forward when I set out the Scottish Government’s budget.”