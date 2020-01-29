McAllister takes role at Connect; latest PR moves

Media moves

Kim McAllister: consultant

Freelance BBC radio presenter and business journalist Kim McAllister has sold her comms consultancy, Impact Online, to Paisley-based Connect.

She joins the agency as senior communications consultant and will continue her freelance work.

Connect was launched more than 20 years ago by journalist David Cameron as a contract publisher and has evolved into a creative communications and publishing agency.

In recent PR moves, Ross Easton has joined Energy Network Association as director of external affairs, Jonathan Perkins has been appointed comms director at Taste Communications, and Tim Malseed has joined Wire as an account director.