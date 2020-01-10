Mathieson to head up insurance at Aberdeen Standard Investments

Senior promotion

Aileeen Mathieson: strategic roles

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has appointed Aileen Mathieson as global head of insurance following the retirement of Stephen Acheson at the end of December following 37 years’ service.

Ms Mathieson will take responsibility of ASI’s global insurance remit in addition to her previous responsibilities as global head of strategic platform investment solutions.

With more than 13 years’ experience in the finance sector, Ms Mathieson joined ASI in April last year from Zurich Insurance Group where she was chief investment officer and UK head of wealth management at Zurich UK.

Prior to this, she was CFO at Nucleus Financial Group, a wrap platform business.

She began her career in financial services in the Standard Life group where she held roles as chief operating officer at Standard Life Savings and head of business performance at Standard Life Investments.

ASI already manages around £270 billion (as at June 2019) on behalf of insurance clients located around the world. Ms Mathieson will now work with the wider insurance team at ASI to build upon its strong client base and growth opportunities.

Campbell Fleming, global head of distribution at ASI, said:“Aileen has worked in various strategic roles throughout her career and has extensive experience in providing investment solutions to clients.

“With her depth of knowledge and experience, she is a natural fit for the position and will be invaluable in developing the strong client base previously nurtured by Stephen and his team. We thank Stephen for all his hard work over the years and wish him well in the future.”