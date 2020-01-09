Mackay: ‘I may deliver Scottish Budget before 11 March’

Derek Mackay: going early is an option (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has revealed that he may deliver the Scottish Budget before Chancellor Sajid Javid makes his Commons statement on 11 March.

Mr Mackay, who is faced with a three and a half week window between the Westminster Budget and the start of the next financial year, told Daily Business that it was wrong to assume that he had ruled out an early Budget.

“Ideally, we would go after the UK government but I am looking at all options and that includes going earlier than the UK government,” he said during an interview.

Accusing the UK government of “irresponsibility”, Mr Mackay said that he understood the UK Budget was “good to go” in November and that it could have been announced this month or in February.

“To delay to March has alarmed local government and others.”

The date of the Budget is also the deadline for councils to set their budgets and council tax for the following year. Should MSPs fail to pass the Budget, the rules dictate that Scotland would revert to the tax rates and bands set by Westminster.

By custom, the Scottish Budget should be held three weeks after the UK Budget. This provides time to set and adjust Scottish spending based on tax and spending plans announced by the Chancellor, including the block grant. But that would mean his statement being delivered just days before the new financial year beginning on 6 April.

He said his Budget required parliamentary approval and Royal Assent and the timetable was very tight.

He is now talking to all parties, adding that there is a shared sense of frustration across Holyrood at the timing of the Westminster Budget and the failure of the Treasury to engage in the Scottish process. While he had initially been against an early Budget, the decision to push it back into March has forced him to reconsider.

The Treasury has insisted that “nothing stops” the Scottish Parliament from passing its budget before the UK budget.

A spokesman said it was working with the Scottish Government as part of an agreed process to provide the information it needs to prepare its budget.

He added that it was announced during the spending round that the Scottish Government’s block grant will increase by £1.2 billion next year.