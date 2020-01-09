Macfarlane wraps up deal for England-based Armagrip

Packaging purchase

Macfarlane: acquisitive growth

Macfarlane Group, the UK’s largest distributor of protective packaging, has acquired Armagrip based in north east England.

All eight employees of Armagrip will transfer to the Glasgow firm which said the deal is in line with its strategy of building the business through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth. Terms were not disclosed.

Armagrip is a well-established protective packaging distribution business that focuses on customers primarily in the industrials sector across the North of England from its operating base in Chilton, Durham.

It generated sales revenue of £1.6m in 2019. Macfarlane has acquired the inventory and goodwill of the business for an undisclosed consideration.

Peter Atkinson, chief executive of Macfarlane, said: “Armagrip is a successful, profitable business with a loyal customer base and an experienced team of people. I am confident that this acquisition will further strengthen Macfarlane’s business in the North of England.”