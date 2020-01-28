Little elected president of Glasgow Chamber

Commerce

Paul Little with board members (l-r) Gillian Docherty, Carol Henry, Jim McHarg, Anne Ledgerwood

Glasgow Chamber of Commerce has elected Paul Little, principal and CEO of City of Glasgow College, as president for a two-year term.

He succeeds Jim McHarg, HR Director at Trillium Flow Technologies. His deputy for the term is Gillian Docherty, CEO of Data Lab, which helps Scottish industry innovate through data science and artificial intelligence.

The Chamber also added Carol Henry, Arnold Clark’s group people director, to its board of management, and elected three directors to its ruling council.

Paul Little said: “It’s an honour to be asked to be the President of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, following in the footsteps of Jim and his predecessors in the hard work they have all done.”

He added: “The Chamber faces into an extraordinary year with justified confidence. COP26 will dominate the agenda in the city this year and I am keen that the Chamber is fully involved both in informing members of all the practical issues that will arise from such a large event but also in helping members to communicate to the world their excellent work in tackling climate change.

“We will certainly be continuing our emphasis on the circular economy – encouraging a city-wide strategy, working directly with Glasgow companies.

“Expansion of the Chamber’s work on international trade will also continue this year with missions being planned to Germany, Italy, the United States and China, working in association with SDI and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

“With Brexit always in mind, we have a much bigger team working on trade certification and I hope to see Glasgow Chamber working closely with British Chambers of Commerce to launch new services.

“We also have much work to do to help the city centre respond to the rise of online trading and we will make our contribution to a revised City Centre Strategy.

“I am also eager that the Chamber supports the proposal announced by Derek Mackay to give a major boost to the ongoing redevelopment and revitalisation of the River Clyde. We have called for a second round of City Deal funding and the Cabinet Secretary’s initiative could be the opportunity to make that happen.”