L&G and Edinburgh University back £20m care centre

Insurer's deal with academia

Legal & General and the University of Edinburgh are setting up a £20 million research centre to improve the understanding of elderly care and how it is delivered.

The Advanced Care Research Centre , the first of its kind in the UK, will work in partnership with other top tier universities to engage public and private stakeholders, as well as individuals in later life, their families and communities.

The ACRC will also include an academy that will develop a new generation of enterprise-oriented leaders in later life care through a rigorous programme of cross-disciplinary research-based training.

The partnership with Legal & General marks the University’s largest industry investment, as part of the £661m Data-Driven Innovation initiative within the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

There are more than 12 million over-65s in the UK and this figure is expected to increase by 50% over the next 20 years

Nigel Wilson, group CEO of Legal & General, commented: “Establishing the ACRC will revolutionise the UK’s commitment to understanding and addressing the huge issue of demographic change – part of a global challenge with significant social and economic impacts.

“Edinburgh’s academic-led, data-based and cross-disciplinary approach will deliver vital positive change to ageing and care and we find this a compelling and practical vision.

“The partnerships we are forging with premier institutions up and down the country, from the University of Oxford and Newcastle, to Bath University, UCL and now Edinburgh will help shift the dial in the delivery of science, technology and ageing care for many future generations to come.”

Professor Peter Mathieson, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “This exceptional partnership will re-imagine care for the mid-21st century.

“As our population ages, so we need to develop innovative new approaches to provide individually-tailored care. This is the big challenge that the partners will address, bringing to bear pioneering research from the brightest academic minds across multiple disciplines to deliver creative and trusted solutions to address real world problems.”