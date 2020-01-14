Leven Cars: two dealerships shut as talks aim to sell two others

Buyers interested

There is interest in two of the showrooms

Two of Leven Car Group’s dealership have closed after failing to find buyers while interest has been show in other parts of the business.

Administrators have confirmed that the Kia and Suzuki dealerships in Selkirk have shut with immediate effect. All 23 employees were made redundant.

The six-year-old company employed 139 staff at four dealerships selling a range of marques including Aston Martin, Lotus, Rolls-Royce, Caterham, Kia, Mitsubishi and Suzuki.

Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery, Glasgow, who were appointed on 7 January, remain hopeful of selling the sites at Sighthill and Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

“Discussions with interested parties are ongoing. It is hoped that soon the joint administrators will be in a position to confirm if a sale is possible,” the firm said in a statement issued tonight.

Mr Robb, added: “We appreciate that this is disappointing news for the staff based at Selkirk. Our focus is to ensure that those employees affected by redundancy there receive the best support possible. We’re working with Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) to support them.

“In terms of the remaining parts of the business, there has been significant interest and we are in advanced discussions with a number of parties.

“We would like to thank the employees for their continued patience and support during this difficult period. Rest assured, we will endeavour to provide them with an update as soon as possible.”