KPMG targeted over audit of Goals Soccer Centres

Keith Rogers: co-founder

KPMG is at the centre of another auditing controversy after it emerged it is facing possible legal action over its auditing of Goals Soccer Centres.

The East Kilbride based football venue operator last year revealed an accounting fraud going back almost a decade.

Deloitte, which acted as administrator to Goals, is pursuing KPMG over an alleged misdeclaration of £13.2 million in VAT liabilities over several years

It is also chasing the former finance chief, Bill Gow, who set up Goals with chief executive Keith Rogers in 2000.

Sources told The Sunday Times that HM Revenue & Customs is also preparing to prosecute the directors over a £16.3m tax bill.

Rogers left Goals, which had 45 centres in Britain and four in Los Angeles, in 2017 and Gow left for teacake-maker Tunnock’s a year later.

The irregularities emerged last March when the Goals board suspended trading in its shares on the Alternative Investment Market.

In October the company announced that Northwind 5s, a new company backed by Inflexion Private Equity and Soccerworld had bought the business.