Main Menu

Escalation of conflict

Investors fret as Iran launches attacks on two US bases

By a Daily Business reporter | January 8, 2020
crowds at Iran funeral

Thousands gathered for the funeral of Qasem Soleimani

Iranian missile strikes on two US bases in Iraq overnight prompted a spike in the oil price and more selling on global stock markets.

An escalation in the conflict, which may also have claimed a Ukrainian domestic flight, sent S&P 500 futures down more than 1.5%, before recovering to 0.2% lower. The S&P 500 closed down 0.28%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index fell by 1.3%, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.8% lower.

Brent crude was up by 1.4% at $69.21 per barrel in the middle of the Asian trade, off earlier highs and amid expectations that it may be contained below $75.

Investors moved into havens such as gold.

The attack happened soon after the funeral service for Iran’s top commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later issued a statement on Twitter, claiming the attack was self-defence and denied seeking to escalate the situation into war.

However, there is concern that shipping in the world’s busiest sea route for oil, the Strait of Hormuz will be disrupted. About a fifth of global oil supply passes through the strait which connects the Gulf with the Arabian Sea.

A Ukrainian Boeing-737 carrying more than 170 people has crashed just after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, said the Fars state news agency.

Preliminary reports suggest that the plane was en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

It is unclear whether the incident is linked to the Iran-US confrontation.

News, Economy & Markets, Markets, World No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Derek Mackay

Mackay: ‘I may deliver Scottish Budget before 11 March’

Derek Mackay: going early is an option (pic: Terry Murden) Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek MackayRead More

Scotsman

Scotsman to focus on digital as print sales dwindle

Declining print sales are forcing changes The Scotsman newspaper owner has signalled a shift awayRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.