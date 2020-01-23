Houseology online business collapses with 23 job losses

Furnishings firm fails

The company had a poor Christmas

Houseology Design Group has called in administrators for its e-commerce business which has ceased trading with the loss of 23 jobs.

The Glasgow-based company, which was set up in April 2010, traded as an online retailer of designer branded furniture, lighting and accessories for inside and outside the home.

Its business-to-business division, Bureau Workspace, a commercial furniture consultancy in Edinburgh, will continue to trade.

Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot of Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery Glasgow were appointed joint administrators and have retained a small number of employees to help with the process.

The directors attributed the company’s situation to exceptionally poor e-commerce trading across the Christmas period and January, and wider market dynamics showing no signs of improvement in the short to medium term.

A spokesman for the company said that they were confident that the group’s assets will prove attractive to a buyer.

The business will focus on its business-to-business division, which experienced its best ever year in 2019 and is on track for continuing year-on-year growth in 2020.

Mr Robb said: “Unfortunately, having assessed the company’s trading and financial performance, it was not possible to continue to trade its e-commerce business, Houseology.com and, as such, 23 employees have been made redundant with immediate effect.

“We appreciate that this is disappointing news for the company’s staff and we are working with Partnership Action for Continuing Employment (PACE) to provide them with the best support possible.”

Given the nature of the company’s e-commerce business, there are customers who have paid deposits and are awaiting delivery of orders or are expecting a refund for damaged or faulty goods.

They are asked to email houseologydesign@leonardcurtis.co.uk or to call the designated helpdesk on (t) 01282 610 637.