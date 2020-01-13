Hart Builders adds McLinden as commercial director

Construction

Hart Builders, part of the Cruden Group, has appointed Andy McLinden as commercial director.

Mr McLinden will lead the commercial team at the development and construction group, having spent the past decade with ISG Northern, latterly as regional managing director.

This is the latest in a series of strategic appointments as Hart sets targets to deliver significant developments for the public and private sectors throughout the east of Scotland.

Andy Mallice, managing director, said: “We are delighted to have Andy on board to lead our expanding commercial team and utilise his depth of experience in driving growth.”

Mr McLinden said: “Hart have a solid reputation and this is reflected in the healthy contract pipeline, which is set to grow.”