Main Menu

Construction

Hart Builders adds McLinden as commercial director

| January 13, 2020

Hart Builders, part of the Cruden Group, has appointed Andy McLinden as commercial director.

Mr McLinden will lead the commercial team at the development and construction group, having spent the past decade with ISG Northern, latterly as regional managing director.

This is the latest in a series of strategic appointments as Hart sets targets to deliver significant developments for the public and private sectors throughout the east of Scotland.

Andy Mallice, managing director, said: “We are delighted to have Andy on board to lead our expanding commercial team and utilise his depth of experience in driving growth.”

Mr McLinden said: “Hart have a solid reputation and this is reflected in the healthy contract pipeline, which is set to grow.”

, , Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Richard-Turnbull

Shepherd and Wedderburn brings in renewables specialist

Real estate and renewables specialist Richard Turnbull has joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner,Read More

Aileen Mathieson

Mathieson to head up insurance at Aberdeen Standard Investments

Aileeen Mathieson: strategic roles Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has appointed Aileen Mathieson as global headRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.