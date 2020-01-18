Harry and Meghan stripped of HRH titles and public funds

Change for Royal couple

New arrangements: the couple will repay taxpayer’s money

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are stepping back form Royal duties, will repay £2.4m of taxpayer money spent on refurbishing Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate, which will remain their UK family home.

The Palace said the couple will also no longer formally represent The Queen and that the changes will come into effect in the spring.

The Queen said she recognised the ‘challenges’ faced by the couple over the past year, adding: “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

The couple’s spokesman issued a statement on their behalf which said: “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.

“With the Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

“While they can no longer formally represent the Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

It was unclear whether the Prince will still receive the estimated £2.3 a year he gets from his father Prince Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The future of the the ‘Sussex Royal’ brand name was also left in doubt if they are no longer officially part of royal life.

Harry was due to fly back to Canada to be reunited with Meghan and their son Archie at the $14million Vancouver Island mansion where they spent Christmas.

The Duke is thought to be in favour of making their new home on the west coast while his ex-actress wife is understood to favour Toronto, where she lived during her time filming Suits.

Further developments are expected over their talks with corporate giants as they seek their new life outside the Royal bubble.

