Harry and Meghan granted ‘Sussex Royal’ trademark

Royal deal

By a Daily Business reporter |

Harry and Meghan during a visit to Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, have been granted a trademark for their brand by the UK’s Intellectual Property Office.

The couple have been granted Sussex Royal trademark, which will apply to goods and services ranging from printed matter to clothing, back in June.

The copyright was approved by the office and published on its website on 19 December.

It applies to both the name ‘Sussex Royal’ and to their charitable organisation ‘The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.’

It will apply to hundreds of items including printed matter, clothing, campaigning, charitable fundraising, education and social care services.

The Queen is to lead a meeting to find a solution to the flare-up sooner rather than later in order for the crisis to be brought to a halt.

From her home in Sandringham the Queen is expected to hold a conference call with Prince Charles, in Scotland, and with his two sons to try and resolve his and Meghan’s exit from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed yesterday that they want to quit public life, though it later emerged the announcement came against the Queen’s wishes and request for it not to interrupt the Duchess of Cambridge’s 38th birthday celebrations.

The talks will also involve government officials and Home Secretary Priti Patel.