Harper Macleod recruits McLuckie from Baxters

| January 28, 2020

Law firm Harper Macleod has recruited Peter McLuckie, formerly legal and compliance director at Baxters Food Group, as a senior associate and first major recruit to its Elgin office.

Mr McLuckie is a corporate lawyer who has enjoyed a long career as an in-house adviser and most recently practised at Inverness firm Munro & Noble.  

Chris Kerr, lead partner in Harper Macleod’s Highlands and Islands operation, said: “Bringing in someone of Peter’s calibre is a great boost to our burgeoning practice in Moray.”

Mr McLuckie said: “Chris and the team have a great practice and client base already, and I hope to help them build that further.”

