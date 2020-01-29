Glasgow Harbour ‘will complement’ city retail mix

£100m project approved

Glasgow Harbour: will ‘complement’ the retail and leisure mix

A proposal to redevelop a derelict Glasgow site on the south bank of the Clyde has been approved by the city council.

The £100m Glasgow Harbour development submitted by Lifestyle Outlets aims to rejuvenate of the key waterfront site with a mixture of retail, food and drink, leisure, a flagship multiplex cinema and public spaces for events, activities and performances.

The 350,000 sq ft development, first approved in principle more than a decade ago, will have a 36-month build programme and the next test for developers will be to lure retailers and leisure operators at a time of contraction in the sector.

Lifestyle Outlets, part of Peel L&P, operates two other outlet destinations – one at Gloucester Quays and another at MediaCityUK, Manchester – and is confident of achieving similar success in Glasgow by introducing public events, such as live fashion shows, food festivals and markets.

As part of the proposals, submitted 18 months ago, a new footbridge will be created linking the Lifestyle Outlet with the Riverside Museum, improving wider connectivity for the area.

There has been concern that it could draw shoppers and leisure seekers from the city centre, particularly the Sauchiehall Street area which has suffered from shop closures, an outdated streetscape and general neglect.

Jason Pullen, Lifestyle Outlets’ managing director, insisted Glasgow Harbour would be “complementary and supportive to Glasgow’s growing international reputation as a major retail, leisure and events destination.”

“Our aim is to create a new generation of outlet shopping destinations which have leisure and entertainment at their heart.

“We believe we are bringing forward a development which will not only have a significant economic contribution to the city, but greatly support the city’s aspirations to breathe life into the waterfront.”