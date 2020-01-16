Former banker Wilson takes up key livestock role at IAAS

Farming

By a Daily Business reporter |

Neil Wilson and Scott Donaldson

The Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) has appointed former banker Neil Wilson as an executive director to intensify its fight for the interests of members and the wider livestock industry.

Mr Wilson brings with him more than 20 years of management and leadership experience, most of it in the agricultural finance sector.

With a strong farming family background, he has most recently run his own specialist agricultural business consultancy – working with enterprises to help them grow – and was previously Head of Agriculture at HSBC Bank, leading one of the largest sectors within the company’s commercial banking division.

The appointment of Mr Wilson, from Thornhill in Dumfriesshire, comes at a crucial time both for IAAS and the wider livestock sector amid a challenging climate for the entire rural economy.

IAAS President Scott Donaldson said: “Neil brings with him a real understanding of the entire agriculture sector and the challenges it faces, which is critical as the industry deals with an array of serious issues, not least the uncertainty which will be brought by Brexit. His skills and experience will serve our members well and I am delighted to be welcoming him to the team.”