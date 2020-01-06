Financial advisers launch Welsh & Taylor Wealth

New practice

Emma Murison and Maddie Stephen with Martin Welsh and Kieran Taylor

Two Aberdeen based financial advisers have launched Welsh & Taylor Wealth, representing FTSE 100 company St James’s Place Wealth Management.

Emma Murison and Maddie Stephen join the team as finance co-ordinator and practice co-ordinator. The company has 250 clients.

Co-founder Martin Welsh said: “This is a really exciting time for us as we combine our knowledge and experience.

“We are looking forward to continuing the relationships we have built with our existing clients, as well as inspiring individuals and business owners to feel confident in their financial future.”

Co-founder Kieran Taylor added: “We also want to help people understand that wealth can be built, from early on in your career right through to thinking about retirement.”

Both co-founders began their career in financial advice after graduating from the St James’s Place Academy, and all members of the team have previous experience working for St James’s Place practices.