Lloyds cutbacks

Fifteen more Bank of Scotland branches to close

| January 29, 2020
Bank of Scotland

More Bank of Scotland branches to close (pic: Terry Murden)

Lloyds Bank has announced a further 56 branch closures, including 15 branches of Bank of Scotland.

The company said the closures are a response to changing customer behaviour and the move towards online banking.

A Lloyds Banking Group spokeswoman said: “We are committed to having the largest branch network in the UK and, in addition to our branches, all our customers can also use the Post Office to access their banking locally, alongside our mobile branches which visit many rural communities.

“We have confirmed that a number of branches will close between April and October this year.

Lloyds is shutting 31 Lloyds-branded branches. It has no branches in Scotland. None of the 10 branches of Halifax scheduled to close is in Scotland.

Bank of Scotland branches closing:

  1. Edinburgh Dalry Road
  2. Edinburgh Greenside
  3. Edinburgh Liberton
  4. Edinburgh Tollcross
  5. Galston
  6. Loanhead
  7. Tullos, Aberdeen
  8. Livingston
  9. Grantown-on-Spey
  10. Turriff
  11. Huntly
  12. Balfron
  13. Kinross
  14. Killin
  15. Auchterarder
