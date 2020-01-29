Main Menu

Emerald Works launches to offer global learning

By a Daily Business reporter | January 29, 2020

Richard Bevan CEO of Emerald Group and chairman of Emerald Works with Peter Casebow CEO of Emerald Works

Three international learning organisations are coming together to form Emerald Works, bringing together the Edinburgh-based GoodPractice, Towards Maturity and Mind Tools to offer a combined 60 years of learning experience.

The three companies were acquired by the Emerald Group in 2015, 2017 and 2019 respectively. As a global provider of research and learning resources they have an annual turnover of £65 million.

Emerald Works, which has offices in Edinburgh, London, Horsham, the US and Australiaworks with global brands such as Virgin Money, Standard Life Aberdeen, Rolls-Royce, Edrington and AstraZeneca.

The company now serves more than 2.5 million learners and learning professionals each month, based in 180 countries. 

AI-driven firm raises finance

Prodsight, the Edinburgh-based artificial intelligence-powered customer feedback company, has raised more than £600,000 for development.

The platform uses AI to identify and track issues raised which it identifies as the most important in customer conversations by analysing topics and sentiment, and the information is used to prioritise improvements to boost customer satisfaction.

