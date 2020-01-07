Edinburgh Holiday Inn sold to expanding Atlas Hotels

Refurbishment planned

Upgrade: the hotel will be refurbished (pic: Holiday Inn)

Atlas Hotels has acquired the 101-bed Holiday Inn Edinburgh City West Hotel which will be converted to a Holiday Inn Express.

The seller of the hotel opposite Craigleith Retail Park was Cerberus Capital Management. Terms of the deal were not known.

London & Regional Properties, a UK-based private real estate investor, owns the Atlas Hotel platform, and this represents the 49th hotel in the portfolio.

It is expected to undergo an extensive renovation, including the conversion of existing meeting rooms and suites into an additional 28 guest rooms.

Atlas Hotels is the largest group in the L+R Hotels portfolio.

Burges Salmon’s Scottish real estate and corporate teams led by Robert Forman and Danny Lee advised on the sale.

Mr Forman said: “We’re delighted to have worked with Atlas Hotels and L+R Hotels to bring this transaction to a successful conclusion, adding another hotel to its fantastic selection and kicking off the ambitious development plans for this Edinburgh property.”