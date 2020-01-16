Main Menu

DM Hall unveils 17 promotions across Scotland

January 16, 2020
Jonathan Hunter

Three partners, eight directors and six associates have been appointed by chartered surveyor DM Hall.

The partners are Jonathan Hunter, Musselburgh Residential, Jonathan McManus, West Commercial Agency based in Glasgow and David Telford, Falkirk Residential.

The new directors, are Chris Stark, Dundee Residential, Kyle Peddie and Paul Delaney, both Aberdeen Residential, Colin McGregor, Inverness Residential, Peter Rasberry, Dunfermline Residential, Steven Leith, Livingston Residential, Katie Craig, East Commercial Valuation, based in Edinburgh and Keith Craig who is Head of Business Development based in Glasgow and Hamilton.

The new associates, are Linda Yuill, Head of Property Management and based in Livingston, Wallace Kidd and Kenny Geddes, both Glasgow Residential, Haley Heys. North Commercial, based in Aberdeen, Steven Dale, Peterhead Residential and Adam James, Galashiels Residential.

