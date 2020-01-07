DM Hall elects Gordon as firm’s senior partner

Chartered surveying

Alan Gordon and managing partner Eric Curran

The partners of DM Hall, the Scottish firm of chartered surveyors, have elected Glasgow-based Alan Gordon, formerly the firm’s principal commercial partner, to the role of senior partner.

Mr Gordon, who joined the firm as an apprentice surveyor 33 years ago, took up his new position on 1 January. He succeeds John Albiston who has retired after opening the firm’s Inverness office some 35 years ago.

Mr Gordon said: “I am highly optimistic that we will continue to deliver the highest possible levels of professional service for our highly valued clients.

“Equally, I want to see us invest heavily in the future, both in our people and in the technology we employ, to deliver to the highest professional standards. It’s going to be an exciting and stimulating time.”

Mr Albiston said: “I have no doubt that DM Hall is in good hands and that the firm will continue to grow and prosper under the new regime.”