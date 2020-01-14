Directors land big pay rises as Scottish Rugby’s profit hit

Top earner doubles salary to £933k

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Contract: Mark Dodson (pic: SNS Group)

Scottish Rugby has reported a slump in profit of £1.5 million as it revealed huge pay rises to senior executives.

Turnover for the year up to May 31, 2019 was £61m, an increase from £57.2m, but profit before tax dropped to £308,000 from £1.8m.

The money paid to company directors almost doubled to £2.246m from £1.13m.

The highest-paid executive, understood to be chief executive Mark Dodson, received £933,000 for the year which is more than double the £455,000 paid to him for the previous 12 months.

The other executives on the Scottish Rugby board are chief operating officer Dominic McKay, finance director Andrew Healey and in-house lawyer Robert Howat.

In a statement, Scottish Rugby said that the payments “reflect the individuals’ contribution to its Long Term Incentive Plan to deliver on the organisation’s strategic initiatives and targets”.

Dodson arrived at Murrayfield in 2011. In March 2018 he signed an extension to his contract until after after the World Cup in France in 2023 despite his previous five-year agreement, which was agreed in 2015, still having two years left to run.

To put the SRU’s figures into some sort of context, the Welsh Rugby Union (£90.5m turnover, £49.9m surplus, 358 staff) paid their highest earning director £351,000 in total last year, while the Scottish FA’s highest-paid director for the year to 31 December 2018 was paid £376,169 (turnover £37.5m).

The off-field developments will put more pressure on Scotland for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

The Scots will be looking for a big improvement after finishing a disappointing fifth last year and go into the tournament having failed to make it out of the group stages in the World Cup in Japan for only the second time in the competition’s history.

Comments made by Dodson during the World Cup amid concerns over the typhoon-threatened match with Japan, cost his employers a £70,000 fine and an official reprimand from the game’s governing body

Gregor Townsend names his Six Nations training squad tomorrow.