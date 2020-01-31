Main Menu

Marketing

Digitonic hires former SE adviser to boost top team

| January 31, 2020

Glasgow based smart mobile marketing agency, Digitonic, has announced a former Scottish Enterprise adviser as operations director.

The newly-created role will task Raymond McGovern with developing a strategy for the business.

Previously holding positions at Scottish Development International and Scottish Enterprise, Mr McGovern brings with him 20 years’ experience in helping to deliver significant growth for Scottish and UK businesses on a global scale. He has a proven track record in shaping profitable relationships with commercial audiences.

Mr McGovern said: “I’ve already made strong inroads with the team and can see that we have brilliant platforms from which to drive fantastic results for Digitonic.  I am very much looking forward to what I’m sure will be an exciting 2020.”

Grant Fraser, Digitonic CEO, said: “Raymond is an exceptionally strong communicator – he understands how to support teams in meeting performance outcomes in parallel with motivating colleagues to be their best.

“His experience of working and living in North America for nearly a decade will be of great benefit to the company’s international growth plans. 

“We’re thrilled that he has come on board at a particularly important time for the business and feel confident that he will help us to meet and exceed all goals for 2020 and beyond.”

, , Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Invizius welcomes industry heavyweights for next stage

New team: (back left to right) are co-founders Dr Andy Herbert and Richard Boyd; andRead More

Glenn Collinson

Bluetooth pioneer Collinson joins PureLiFi board

PureLiFi, which has developed a means of transmitting data via light, has appointed bluetooth pioneer GlennRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.