Digitonic hires former SE adviser to boost top team

Marketing

Glasgow based smart mobile marketing agency, Digitonic, has announced a former Scottish Enterprise adviser as operations director.

The newly-created role will task Raymond McGovern with developing a strategy for the business.

Previously holding positions at Scottish Development International and Scottish Enterprise, Mr McGovern brings with him 20 years’ experience in helping to deliver significant growth for Scottish and UK businesses on a global scale. He has a proven track record in shaping profitable relationships with commercial audiences.

Mr McGovern said: “I’ve already made strong inroads with the team and can see that we have brilliant platforms from which to drive fantastic results for Digitonic. I am very much looking forward to what I’m sure will be an exciting 2020.”

Grant Fraser, Digitonic CEO, said: “Raymond is an exceptionally strong communicator – he understands how to support teams in meeting performance outcomes in parallel with motivating colleagues to be their best.

“His experience of working and living in North America for nearly a decade will be of great benefit to the company’s international growth plans.

“We’re thrilled that he has come on board at a particularly important time for the business and feel confident that he will help us to meet and exceed all goals for 2020 and beyond.”