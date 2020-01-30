Diageo ‘not immune to change’; BT hit by Huawei

Company round-up

Ivan Menezes, chief executive of drinks group Diageo, said continuing uncertainty in global trade meant the company “would not be immune from further policy changes”.

He said annual sales growth will be at the low end of its guidance as the Johnnie Walker distiller reported a 2% increase in first-half underlying operating profit.

Operating profit before exceptional items for the six months to the end of December rose to £2.5bn from £2.45bn. Net sales rose 4% to £7.2bn.

Organic net sales, one of its key performance measures, rose 4%. The group, which also produces Guinness and Smirnoff vodka..

Mr Menezes said: “These results reflect the changes we are making in the business to drive shifts in our culture. They are in line with our current mid-term guidance and have been delivered in the face of increased levels of volatility in India, Latin America and Caribbean and Travel Retail.

“For the full year, we therefore expect organic net sales growth to be towards the lower end of our 4 to 6% mid-term guidance range. We continue to expect organic operating profit to grow roughly one percentage point ahead of organic net sales.

“There is ongoing uncertainty in the global trade environment and we would not be immune from further policy changes. We remain focused on building the long-term health of our brands, supported by data led insights and a culture of everyday efficiency.

“With the consumer at the heart of the business and with greater agility and discipline in the execution of our strategy, we are growing Diageo in a consistent, sustainable way.”

BT facing £500m Huawei hit

BT Group said the government’s decision to use Huawei to build the UK’s 5G network will cost the business an estimated £500m over the next 5 years.

The government said Huawei’s equipment will only be allowed to account for 35% of kit used in the non-core part of the UK network. This means that telecoms groups may have to swap equipment such as radio masts in order to meet the cap.

BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said: “We are in the process of reviewing the guidance in detail to determine the full impact on our plans and at this time estimate an impact of around £500 million over the next 5 years.”

His comments came as BT announced sales and profits lower in third quarter figures.

Revenue for the three months to 31 December dropped by 3% to £5.7bn while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined by 4% to £1.9bn.

Mr Jansen, said: “BT delivered results slightly below our expectations for the third quarter of the year, but we remain on track to meet our outlook for the full year.”

Arlene Ewing, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “It’s another mixed bag from BT, with a performance at the lower end of expectations – the significant drop in free cash flow is a particular concern.

“The business has made significant investments in recent years, leading to higher capital expenditure and increased debt – the hope remains that this will lead to better times ahead with BT reaping the benefits of its outlay over the longer term.

“Much will rely on the successful execution of the management team’s plans; but, if they are successful, it could lead to an interesting medium-term recovery story for investors.”