Deliveroo to open Edinburgh HQ with 70 skilled jobs

Delivering growth

Jobs on the menu

Deliveroo is expanding its Edinburgh-based tech hub, with 70 high-skilled jobs and a flagship HQ in the pipeline.

The announcement follows the acquisition of the software design and development firm Cultivate last year. In August it said it hoped to create 50 jobs within three years.

The existing team will move from the city’s technology incubator CodeBase to a new HQ in April.

These new jobs will include software engineers, product managers, data scientists, and designers;

The firm will build on existing work to give riders flexible access to their earnings where riders can choose to be paid the next day.

It will work on global projects, including new tools and features to help restaurant partners run and grow their business, support their financial planning and budgeting, and build on the benefits Deliveroo offers via its food purchasing products.

The Edinburgh hub will eventually house other areas of the company’s technical organisation, which includes teams focused on consumers, riders and restaurants.

Continuing its commitment to supporting the Edinburgh technology scene, Deliveroo’s tech hub in Scotland is supporting a range of local community projects, including Prewired, which helps young people learn software development skills and Codebar which teaches programming skills to under represented group.

Deliveroo is also confirmed as headline sponsor for Turing Fest 2020, a conference attended by 3,000 international attendees.

Digital Economy Minister Kate Forbes said: “Digital technologies are forecast to be the fastest growing sector by 2024 and will play a leading role in the future of our economy.

“I am pleased that Deliveroo has chosen Edinburgh as the base for its new flagship HQ, its first UK tech office outside of London. This brings exciting employment and digital skills opportunities, helping us achieve our ambition for Scotland to be a world-class digital nation.”

Dan Winn, Deliveroo VP of engineering said: “Deliveroo is proud to set out our expansion plans for our Edinburgh tech hub in 2020.

“This is the company’s first UK tech office outside of London and reflects the strength of the tech sector and the scale of our ambition for Edinburgh.

“Edinburgh is one of the UK’s fastest growing tech hubs, with access to an excellent talent pool of high skilled people and university graduates. We are excited to build on Cultivate’s expertise to develop cutting-edge products and services from our new office.

“These new products will improve rider experience and help restaurants grow their businesses, with a particular focus on small businesses.”