Coronavirus weighs on markets as death toll hits 80

Crisis in China

By a Daily Business reporter |

A health official at a checkpoint in Hubei province

Coronavirus continues to weigh on global markets as the number of confirmed deaths rises to 80 and the authorities admit that its spread is accelerating.

Market analysts are now working out the impact on the global economy. Growth in China slipped from 11% to 9% following the SARS outbreak in 2002-03 although it also coincided with a general slowdown.

As Chinese factories order staff to work from home and travel is restricted , investors are becoming increasingly nervous about the coronavirus.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 2%, the biggest one-day fall in five months, and the Shanghai stock exchange was 3% lower, although the Hang Seng rose 0.15% after Hong Kong banned entry to anyone from Hubei province in China, where the outbreak was first detected.

Brent crude is 2.1% lower at $59.39 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate also fell, down 2.3% to $52.94, as it emerged that the death toll had risen to 80 people.

All three major Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 seeing its biggest one-day percentage drop in over three months.

The local government in Wuhan, source of the first cases of coronavirus, said no-one from the city had left China in the past four days. An estimated 4,096 tourists from Wuhan are still out of the country.

China is testing an HIV drug as a treatment for symptoms of the coronavirus, said drugmaker AbbVie Inc on Sunday.