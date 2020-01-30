Concert hall back on track after deal to reduce size

Venue to be redesigned

Objections were raised about the scale of the concert hall

A proposed new concert hall in Edinburgh is back on track following a meeting to resolve issues over the site.

The proposed venue close to St Andrew Square will be reduced in size in order to resolve issues over viewpoints raised by the developer of the neighbouring St James shopping precinct.

An agreement was reached between the two after the city council and Stephen O’Rourke QC acted as mediator.

IMPACT Scotland, developer of the Dunard concert hall, will redesign the hall and submit a fresh planning application. Legal proceedings through a judicial review will be dropped.

Sir Ewan Brown, chairman of IMPACT Scotland, said: “Our ambition is to create a world-class concert hall for Edinburgh and Scotland.

“To deliver this timeously we have made significant changes to the concert hall plans in order to reflect the sensitivities of the site and the needs of our neighbours.

“We are hugely encouraged by the positive discussions we have had with Edinburgh St James and the City of Edinburgh Council and look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver a world-class concert hall.”

Martin Perry, director of Nuveen Real Estate which is behind the St James project, said: “We welcome the initiative to substantially reduce the size of the concert hall and we are happy to work with IMPACT Scotland and the City of Edinburgh Council as IMPACT Scotland develops a new design which addresses our principal concerns.

“We hope the new design will better accord with the aspirations for this quarter of the city.”

Edinburgh council leader Adam McVey said: “I am delighted that agreement has been reached between the parties to get the concert hall back on track.

“This is an important new venue for our city and in one of the most sustainable locations, with fantastic public transport connections. We will now work with IMPACT Scotland and Edinburgh St James to continue the delivery of the regeneration of the east end of the city centre.”

BACKGROUND

August 2018 – IMPACT Scotland submitted a planning application for a concert hall immediately behind, and directly connected to, Royal Bank of Scotland at 36 St Andrew Square.

April 2019 – City of Edinburgh Council granted planning consent for the concert hall.

July 2019 – Edinburgh St James (through Nuveen Real Estate) petitioned the Court for Judicial Review, contending that City of Edinburgh Council had failed to follow proper procedures in granting the planning consent.

December 2019 – IMPACT Scotland paused all work on Dunard Centre.

