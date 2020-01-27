CMS hires Devlin from Dentons as Of Counsel

Law

CMS has appointed Julie Devlin as an Of Counsel in the finance practice group and will be based in Glasgow.

Ms Devlin joins from Dentons and significantly bolsters CMS’s financial services and retail banking offering in Scotland.

She began her career in 1991 as a trainee at Thompsons before moving to McClure Naismith where she spent 21 years working within its consumer finance team.

She has also been involved in contentious consumer finance litigation on behalf of clients, appearing in courts throughout Scotland.