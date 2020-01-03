Clydesdale customers latest to suffer from IT failure

Bank hit by outage

Customers denied access to their money

Clydesdale Bank customers complained that wages and other payments failed to arrive in their accounts on Friday after it was struck by an IT failure.

The Virgin Money group that now includes Clydesdale and Yorkshire banks, responded to a series of social media comments by announcing a full investigation.

The bank said: “We are working hard to put this right and anticipate that everyone who should have received a payment today will have their money in the early hours of this morning. Anyone who has been financially disadvantaged by this will be compensated.”

This latest failure comes after millions of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers were unable to gain access to their accounts through the banks’ websites and mobile apps for almost nine hours on New Year’s Day.

A cyberattack on Thursday forced foreign exchange bureau Travelex to take its websites offline.

Travelex said it had deployed teams of IT specialists and external cyber security experts who have been working continuously since New years Eve to isolate the virus and restore affected systems.

A number of UK banks rely on the service, including Tesco Bank, HSBC, Barclays and Virgin Money.

Banks are suffering almost daily outages, prompting growing concerns at a time when more transactions are moving online.