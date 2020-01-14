Climate demonstrators ‘targeting Baillie Gifford’

Companies face protest

Protest on North Bridge last year (pic: Terry Murden)

Extinction Rebellion activists are staging their latest protests in Edinburgh today with asset manager Baillie Gifford understood to be among the companies being targeted.

The environmental group has launched a two-week campaign to draw attention to the role the fossil fuel industry is having on the current climate emergency.

Members of the group gathered early today outside the Scottish National Gallery in Princes Street with supporters asked to wear “suits”.

A Facebook post read: “With the beginning of the new year and new decade, our resistance and collective defiance to the toxic system destroying people and planet needs to grow stronger.

“Parliamentary politics cannot be the answer, only people in the streets will bring about the radical change needed to transform our society and avoid catastrophic climate and ecological collapse.

“That’s why we’re planning to start the year by taking our voices and bodies to those funding and profiting from the fossil fuel industry. After a year of rebellion: it’s time to level up.

“We are cooking up a number of actions across Scotland, and an action is planned in Edinburgh for the 14 January.”

Staff at a financial services company were warned of potential disruption, and is thought to be Baillie Gifford in Leith Street.

The group last year blocked North Bridge among a series of demonstrations across Scotland. There were 29 arrests.