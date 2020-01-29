Buzzworks serves up rise in turnover after investment

Expansion on the menu

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Scotts at South Queensferry is one of the chain’s outlets

A programme of investment by Buzzworks Holdings, the Prestwick-based hospitality group, has seen the company report an increased turnover of £18.4 million.

The rise of 14% on the previous 12 months’ figures comes as the family-owned business also posted an operating profit of £731,484 for 2019, up 15%.

The independent restaurant and bar operator invested a total of £3m across its portfolio, including the refurbishment of its flagship venue Elliots in Prestwick, transforming it into the new Vic’s & The Vine bar and restaurant alongside the creation of the company’s first venue on the east coast – Scott’s Bar & Restaurant in Port Edgar, South Queensferry.

Further investment has also followed in the east, with the purchase of a freehold property, The Bridge Inn, in Linlithgow.

Colin Blair, chairman of Buzzworks Holdings, said: “By strategically investing in our existing venues, we are pleased to report a year-on-year rise in turnover and underlying profitability, during what has been an exciting period for the business.

“It’s essential to evolve within the hospitality industry and look at innovative ways to create new and exciting concepts for our customers, whilst benefiting the local community and Scotland’s hospitality industry.”

As part of its growth strategy outwith opening new venues and reinvesting in the existing estate, Buzzworks also continued to invest in its people through training and wellbeing initiatives.

Marking a first for the company, a people director was hired to lead the way in creating a people strategy within the business.

“Employee training and wellbeing continues to be a core principle for Buzzworks and we have invested heavily in this area once again,” said Mr Blair, whose company operates 12 venues across Scotland.

“Overall we are reflecting on an exciting year for Buzzworks, and we look forward to unveiling our new venue in Linlithgow, The Bridge Inn, with a further two projects to be announced soon.”