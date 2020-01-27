Business Stream wins back £200m government contract

Three-year deal

Business Stream is now the second biggest water retailer in the UK

Water retailer, Business Stream, part of state-owned Scottish Water, has won back the public sector procurement framework from Anglian Water.

The three-year contract for water and waste water billing services, worth about £200 million, covers Scottish public sector bodies including local authorities, NHS Scotland, Scottish Fire & Rescue, Police Scotland, Scottish Prison Service, universities and colleges and Scottish Government.

Business Stream will provide water and waste water services to public bodies with a key focus on supporting the delivery of initiatives to reduce water use, to help contribute towards the Scottish Government’s ambitious net-zero carbon targets.

This deal represents a significant win back for the water company which recently announced that it is now the second largest water retailer in the UK, following its acquisition of Yorkshire Water Business Services and success in securing over £280 million of new contracts since the English market opened in 2017.

Jo Dow, chief executive of Business Stream, said: “We have a strong track record of working with the public sector and over the years have developed a suite of value-added services to meet their needs.

“We are now looking forward to working in partnership with public sector organisations across Scotland, providing our expertise and services to help them save time, money and water.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “This is the third time that this contract has been competed.”

Scotland’s non-domestic market opened to competition in April 2008.