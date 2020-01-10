Building Society CEO Denton joins UK finance board

Mortgages

By a Daily Business reporter |

Paul Denton: ‘privilege’

UK Finance has appointed Scottish Building Society chief executive Paul Denton to its mortgages board.

Mr Denton joins other senior industry figures, including Santander’s Michael Sard, on the product and services board (PSB).

His in-tray includes the UK Government’s housing strategy and the Financial Conduct Authority’s report into the mortgage market.

UK Finance represents more than 250 companies across the industry including Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and American Express.

Mr Denton brings a wealth of experience, having worked with RBS and the Co-op before joining SBS – the world’s oldest building society.

He said: “The housing market is very much at the centre of the political debate. While there are some differences in direction of travel in England and Scotland as far as house prices go, we face the same issues – the need for more new-build homes and ease of access to the property ladder.

“It is a privilege for SBS to be asked to join such an influential UK board at a critical time in the mortgage market.”

Jackie Bennett, director of mortgages at UK Finance, said: “Paul’s involvement will provide a strong Scottish voice on housing and policy issues.

“Paul’s wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our mortgages board, which shapes the mortgage and housing priorities for UK Finance.

“Appointments to the Mortgages Product and Service Board reflect the breadth and diversity of our membership.”

Mr Denton will serve a three-year term when he joins this month.