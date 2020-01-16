Buchanan-Smith joins Charlotte Street Partners

New partner

Sarah Buchanan-Smith: champion of women in business

Strategic communications advisory firm Charlotte Street Partners has appointed Sarah Buchanan-Smith as partner, based in the company’s London office.

Ms Buchanan-Smith will focus on developing Charlotte Street’s financial communications and investor relations offering, with a particular emphasis on supporting new and existing clients in the London market.

Charlotte Street Partners was created in 2014 by Malcolm Robertson and Andrew Wilson.

Malcolm Robertson, founding partner, said Ms Buchanan-Smith’s appointment reflects “the importance of the London market to our firm’s growth strategy.

“We continue to look for further opportunities to challenge the potential of our existing team and to recruit new talent, and Sarah will greatly enhance the service we can provide existing and new clients.”

Sarah Buchanan-Smith is a champion of women in business and a mentor for the Women’s Business Mentoring Programme as well as an accredited business coach.

A qualified chartered management accountant and a graduate of Sussex University with a first-class honours degree in international relations, she spent more than 15 years building her career in the City, before moving with her family to Edinburgh in 2008.

She has worked in a variety of investor relations, change management, and consultancy roles.

Prior to her move into investor relations, Ms Buchanan-Smith worked for more than 15 years as a change management consultant on complex business transformation programmes, playing a key role in shaping progressive business processes and strategies to optimise performance and deliver tangible operational benefits for clients including RBS, Lloyds TSB, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital.

Ms Buchanan-Smith said: “I have followed the progress of Charlotte Street Partners closely over the last six years so I am thrilled to be joining the agency at a time when it is clearly going from strength to strength.

“The opportunity to develop our presence in London and offer our clients a real bridge between the London and Scottish markets is one I am very eager to embrace and I’m especially excited to be joining such a strong team of people.”