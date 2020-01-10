Main Menu

Bank's office plans

Barclays to consolidate into strategic campuses across UK

| January 10, 2020

Going up: the Glasgow campus is under way (pic: Terry Murden)

Barclays is planning to consolidate its office footprint across the UK into giant hubs in large cities, according to sources.

Daily Business has learned that the bank will reduce 14 of its biggest offices into five “strategic campuses”.

One campus is now emerging on the banks of the Clyde in central Glasgow and will be home to 5,000 staff, doubling the numbers already employed in the city.

About 2,000 will work in tackling financial crime, such as cybersecurity and fraud which are on the rise. Most of the jobs will be in IT rather than finance.

A senior executive said the five campuses plan was “under consideration”

