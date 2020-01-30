Bank considers interest rate as virus spreads fear of slowdown

Verdict at noon

Verdict awaited from Bank of England (pic: Terry Murden)

Economists remain divided on whether the Bank of England will hold or cut the interest rate from its current 0.75% amid growing fears that the coronavirus will prompt a global slowdown.

George Buckley, chief UK economist at Nomura, believes the Bank will reduce the interest rate because of recent sluggish domestic figures, including slow GDP growth and weak retail sales.

Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at Hermes Investment Management, thinks otherwise. “It’s a close call, but I don’t think they will cut,” she said.

Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to EY’s Item Club, says : “Our view is that the Bank of England should sit tight on Thursday and keep interest rates at 0.75%.

“However, a 25 basis point cut to 0.50% is a real possibility. We believe there to be enough evidence of the economy showing improvement since the General Election to justify the MPC remaining in “wait and see” mode for now – especially as the Budget on 11 March looks set to deliver further stimulus.”

However, the emergence of the coronavirus may influence the decision amid fears of it causing a global slowdown.

The FTSE 100 followed Asia stock markets lower on Thursday, with the blue chip index falling 0.78% to 7,425.43 in early trading. The FTSE 250 opened 0.46% lower.

In France, the CAC-40 dropped 1.33% and in Germany, the DAX declined 1.34%.

Asian stocks and currencies tumbled further overnight, as the rising death toll from a virus spreading from China led airlines to cut flights and stores to close, increasing pressure on the world’s second-largest economy as fears of a pandemic grow.

Japan’s Nikkei fell nearly 2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 2.3% lower.

Oil prices, a barometer of the expected impact of the virus on the world’s economy, resumed their slide. Brent crude shed a percentage point and has dropped 10% in the last 10 days.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday the risks from any slowdown in the Chinese economy but said it was too early to say what the extent of the impact would be on the United States.

The number of confirmed deaths from the virus in China has climbed to 170 with 7,711 people infected, and more cases are being reported around the world.

“The news flow in the past couple of hours has been quite bleak,” said Prashant Newnaha a Singapore-based strategist at TD Securities. “So the risk off tone continues.”

Today’s meeting of the monetary policy committee will be last attended by the governor Mark Carney before he steps down.

An announcement on the interest rate is due at mid-day.