Arbikie targets ‘cocktail cities’ after agreeing US deal

Distribution agreement

High spirits: brothers Iain, John and David Stirling

Drinks company Arbikie has marked its fifth birthday by signing a distribution agreement that will see its brands exported to “cocktail cities” in the US.

The distiller, which launched in 2014 with Scotland’s first potato vodka, distils vodka, gin, rye whisky and single malt barley whisky on its 2,000-acre estate based, north of Arbroath.

The company is targeting so-called cocktail cities – large metropolitan locations such as New York, Toronto and Shanghai. Arbikie now exports to 15 countries.

Director, David Stirling, who is based in the US, said: “Our philosophy has always been about sustainability, innovation and quality, and our global consumers are very much buying into the opportunity to trace the ingredients in their spirits.”

The Stirling family has been farming since 1660 and is building on its expertise in growing by distilling spirits that are made from, and reflect, the range of crops grown on the family’s farms.

The last few years have seen Arbikie distillery researching and developing rye whisky by experimenting with various varieties and production techniques, culminating in the launch of its Highland Rye Whisky in December 2018. This was the first produced in the Scotland for more than a century and a limited-edition 2019 vintage is being released soon.