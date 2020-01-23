App to speed up restaurant supplies gets Seed Haus support

Investment in startup

Stephen Scurr: ‘support will help us grow’

An app designed to help restaurants and food service operators speed up the ordering of their supplies has secured funding from startup fund Seed Haus.

Many in the food trade still rely ion the phone to call in their orders with many different suppliers.

Orders Made Simple, devised by former Bonnie Burrito founder Stephen Scurr, has created an app that places all orders in one place within minutes.

He said he took action after noticing “some horrible ordering inefficiencies” in his own food businesses.

After looking for a management tool which could fix his problems, he concluded there was nothing out there that fitted the needs of a small business like his. Everything was mostly tailored for larger businesses and procurement managers.

Seed Haus has now secured a “high” five-figure investment along with further funding from The Scottish Investment Bank.

The investment has meant Scurr and his two colleagues at Orders Made Simple can press on with bringing the idea to life. Having already developed a prototype app, OMS believes it will be ready to take on the first cohort of restaurants by March.

Mr Scurr said: “The investment from Seed Haus and SIB has allowed us to take what was only an idea a few months ago to an actual business. However, not only is the capital important, but the support from Seed Haus and their Alumni will help us grow from strength to strength.”