Main Menu

Water contract

Alpheus gives green boost to Glenmorangie Distillery

| January 27, 2020

Glenmorangie’s Tain distillery will enhance its green credentials

Alpheus Environmental will boost the green energy output at Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain after securing a contract to operate and maintain the wastewater treatment plant.

An anaerobic digestion process will generate clean energy as a by-product and return it to the distillery.

Three full time Alpheus members will be employed onsite, supported by other engineering resources.

The contract win further complements the suite of design, build and operate contracts in key sectors such pharmaceuticals, food, and manufacturing that Alpheus and CAW have targeted and secured.  

Declan Maguire, managing director of Alpheus Environmental and Celtic Anglian Water said: “In addition to protecting the Dornoch Firth, the recovery of energy from the treatment process feeding back into the distillery makes it highly sustainable and beneficial for the environment.”

Environment No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Nicola Sturgeon FM at SCDI

Sturgeon joins City grandees in green finance pledge

Nicola Sturgeon wants a sustainable finance agenda (pic: Terry Murden) First Minister Nicola Sturgeon andRead More

M8 road works

Consumers ‘need to change behaviour’ to meet carbon target

The transition to a zero carbon economy will mean an end to major road buildingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.