Alpheus gives green boost to Glenmorangie Distillery

Water contract

Glenmorangie’s Tain distillery will enhance its green credentials

Alpheus Environmental will boost the green energy output at Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain after securing a contract to operate and maintain the wastewater treatment plant.

An anaerobic digestion process will generate clean energy as a by-product and return it to the distillery.

Three full time Alpheus members will be employed onsite, supported by other engineering resources.

The contract win further complements the suite of design, build and operate contracts in key sectors such pharmaceuticals, food, and manufacturing that Alpheus and CAW have targeted and secured.

Declan Maguire, managing director of Alpheus Environmental and Celtic Anglian Water said: “In addition to protecting the Dornoch Firth, the recovery of energy from the treatment process feeding back into the distillery makes it highly sustainable and beneficial for the environment.”